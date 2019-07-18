Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
MCPS to install more cameras on school buses
Top Stories
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Health department investigating spread of foodborne illnesses in DMV
Bear sighting in Pennsylvania
D.C. man behind bars after an attempt to steal an MCFRS ambulance
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Contests
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Two men arrested for sexual assault at Alexandria Wingstop
Man charged with sexual battery after touching 16-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee
Frederick house fire spreads to multiple homes
Olde Towne Landscaping donates third set of LOVE sign letters to Town of Manassas
Hagerstown police officer joins in on “The Git Up Challenge”
More Top Stories
Top Stories
MCPS to install more cameras on school buses
Coroner identifies 13-year-old girl killed at Gilroy Garlic Festival
Health department investigating spread of foodborne illnesses in DMV
Bear sighting in Pennsylvania
D.C. man behind bars after an attempt to steal an MCFRS ambulance
Out With the Old: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office sports new uniforms
Planned power outage scheduled for Williamsport
Surfer goes to bar instead of hospital after shark bite
McManus named Shepherdstown Elementary principal
City of Frederick rolls back on controversial logo
More Top Stories
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
Planned power outage scheduled for Williamsport
Hagerstown police officer joins in on “The Git Up Challenge”
City of Frederick rolls back on controversial logo
A Cumberland woman is facing charges including child endangerment
Monster Jam comes to Hagerstown during its summer tour
Korean War Veterans Association holds annual commemoration
More Maryland
McManus named Shepherdstown Elementary principal
Harpers Ferry man gets third DUI after sending three people to the hospital
Martinsburg VA Medical Center host open house
Cold Case: The Search for Melissa Moreland continues
Senator Capito announces bills that would support and improve infrastructure in Appalachia
New air quality monitoring program announced in West Virginia
More West Virginia
MCPS to install more cameras on school buses
D.C. man behind bars after an attempt to steal an MCFRS ambulance
Frederick house fire spreads to multiple homes
City of Frederick rolls back on controversial logo
Recent Clarksburg High School graduate dies in car crash
Cancer survivor throws out Frederick Keys first pitch
More I-270
Health department investigating spread of foodborne illnesses in DMV
Olde Towne Landscaping donates third set of LOVE sign letters to Town of Manassas
Out With the Old: Alexandria Sheriff’s Office sports new uniforms
Two men arrested for sexual assault at Alexandria Wingstop
Man charged with sexual battery after touching 16-year-old Dunkin Donuts employee
Shenandoah Valley Steam Engine Show celebrates 53 years
More Virginia
Bear sighting in Pennsylvania
Two Mosquitos in Pennsylvania test positive for West Nile Virus
Franklin County woman used Facebook to make and distribute child pornography
Pennsylvania State Police Department arrests Chambersburg man that was wanted on numerous felony charges
Pennsylvania nonprofit dog organization asks for help relocating 11 dogs
Chambersburg police break up multiple fights at hospital
More Pennsylvania
Issues & Insiders
Welcoming Smithsburg’s new chief of police
Upcoming events with Washington County’s Day of Caring – Part 2
Upcoming events with Washington County’s Day of Caring – Part 1
Discussing Partisan Gerrymandering with Walter Olson – Part 2
Discussing Partisan Gerrymandering with Walter Olson – Part 1
More Issues & Insiders News
Capitol Review
First black payer awarded
Hurricane aftermath
Hottest June in 140 years
Coal miners on Capitol Hill
Border Tour
More Capitol Review News
Sports
US Soccer says women’s team has made more than the men
Mets trade Jason Vargas to Phillies
Nationals ace Max Scherzer back to injured list
DeSean Jackson’s speed adds new dimension to Eagles’ offense
Quinn: Anthem protests ‘might come up’ with Cowboys’ Jones
More Sports News
Washington-DC
Man cannot sue DOD following failure to notify him of lung cancer
Lawmakers want to even aid field for small farmers
Bill would bring more jobs to America’s Rural areas
Veterans now serving on Capitol Hill come together to clean up Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Democrats pursue investigations in wake of Mueller hearing
More Washington-DC News
Tweets by WDVMTV