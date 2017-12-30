David's Saturday Evening Forecast 12/30/17

4-State -

Good evening everyone! We did see a few more lingering snow showers after the main light snow event that happened early this morning, but for now most areas will remain dry. The exception is for our extreme western viewing areas in which mountain blowing snow is expected overnight with more accumulating snow- so be very cautious out there. The big story now is going to be the brutal, and potentially dangerous cold to end 2017 and start 2018.

In the wake of an arctic cold front, we will see bitter cold air rush in overnight and through your Sunday. Wind chills will be in the single digits throughout the day tomorrow and into the new year. The coldest areas will be at the highest elevations along the ridgelines of the mountains where wind chills will drop into the negative double digits. If you are planning on heading out for an extended amount of time to ring in 2018 be sure to bundle up and cover as much exposed skin as possible- we’re talking about possible frostbite in some areas. I would recommend staying inside where there is shelter and it is warm. Though we may be turning over a new leaf with 2018 arriving, the weather will not change overnight- it will still be cold. And I’m sorry to say it will likely continue to be cold for the foreseeable future- even into next weekend with another blast of arctic air. Meanwhile we stay dry in most areas. A change up towards warmer and more wet weather (in the form of rain) seems to be on the distant horizon well past the 7 day forecast.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and getting cold again. Lows in the low teens, wind chills near zero with breezy northwest winds up to 15 mph .

Sunday: Frigid and blustery. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.



New Year’s Day: Sunny and cold. Highs near 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the low 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20s.

Stay warm!

- Meteorologist David Dickson