David's Friday Forecast 12/29/17

Happy Friday everyone! Yes- it is still cold, and as I have mentioned before it’s going to get worse before it gets any better (which isn’t looking anytime soon).

Temperatures are still well below freezing this morning, many are actually near the low teens and single digits. Layer up as you head into work for the last time in 2017.You also might see a few flurries this morning but it will just be something pretty to look at- no accumulation is expected. A better chance of light accumulating snow arrives overnight as a fast moving clipper low pressure system arrives and departs by midday tomorrow. Snow accumulations will be highest towards the Alleghenies (as usual) with 2-3” expected, areas outside the western mountains will see accumulations up to an inch. Overall not a big snowfall but be careful if you have to head out tomorrow morning on any untreated roads as the snow that does fall will stick. Behind this clipper comes another rush of bitter cold arctic air to ring in the new year. I would honestly recommend staying inside for New Year’s Eve as temperatures will dropping into the single digits by the time we celebrate 2018 arriving. The first week of 2018 will be much like how we left 2017 behind with very cold and quiet weather however we’re watching for an outside chance of snow late next week that may happen.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Some AM flurries, then partly cloudy and not as frigid. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with some light snow showers. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers likely in the morning, accumulations in most areas up to 1” possible. Highs near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and back to cold. Highs in the low 20s.



New Year’s Day: Sunny and cold. Highs near 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the mid 20s.

Have a great Friday!

- Meteorologist David Dickson