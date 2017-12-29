Adam's Local Forecast for 12.29.17
A few snow showers are possible into Saturday with more cold air on the way.
Local DVM -
Good Thursday evening, everyone! Once again, it was a very cold day! In fact, it was the second coldest day of the year in
Here’s a look at your extended forecast:
Tonight: Mostly clear at first, then partly cloudy. Lows: 8-13. North winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Scattered morning flurries, then partly sunny. Highs: 26-31. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning. Highs in the low 30’s. Snow accumulation of around 1” possible.
Sunday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the low 20’s.
New Year’s Day: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to low 20’s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20’s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20’s.
