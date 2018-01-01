Adam's Local Forecast for 01.01.18

Local DVM - Good Sunday evening, everyone! We are just about ready to close 2017, and we’ll do so on the coldest note of the year. High temperatures today couldn’t get out of the teens in many areas, and there is more air of a similar intensity on the way. Wind chill advisories are in effect through Monday morning across the board, as wind chill values may approach -10 to even -15 degrees in some areas. Please be sure to bring in your pets and take all precautionary measures if you absolutely must be outside at any point. Frigid weather will linger with us more often than not through much of the first week of 2018. We may get towards the low 30’s on Wednesday and next Sunday, but they will be exceptions to the rule. On the whole, temperatures will struggle mightily to get out of the low 20’s at times, with lows in the low teens and single digits. All the while, we also have little to no moisture in sight, so snow chances are minimal at best.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 6-11. Wind chills between 0 and -10 degrees. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

New Year’s Day: Sunny and still cold. Highs: 18-23. Wind chills near 0. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20’s. Wind chills below 0.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Thursday: Sunny and cold again. Highs in the low 20’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper teens to low 20’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 20’s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20’s to low 30’s.

Stay warm and safe…and have a Happy New Year!

- Meteorologist Adam Rutt