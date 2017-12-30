David's Saturday Morning NOVA Forecast 12/30/17

NOVA -

Happy Saturday! We’re waking up to a bit of snow that arrived overnight as a quick clipper moved into our area. Most areas along the Mason-Dixon can expect around an inch or two of snow while areas out west of the Alleghenies will see heavier totals. Since the ground has been so cold, most roadways have some snow on them and are a bit slick. Roads are being salted and cleared but I’d recommend staying off the roads if you can until later on in the day as the majority of this light snow will clear by the mid morning. A few more flakes are possible later on in the afternoon but very little accumulation is expected with them.

Behind that clipper is brutally cold arctic air that will be rushing in to end 2017 on a cold note. It won’t feel pleasant to be outside Sunday as it will be blustery and cold with wind chills in the single digits throughout. Think about that before making some outdoor plans to ring in the new year and decide if you really would like to be outside… If you do, be sure to bundle up and wear layers of warm clothing and cover up exposed skin. The new year comes on Monday with much of the same cold. Wind chills will be in the negatives by Monday morning so take care of your pets, your pipes, and your property before heading off to bed. The remainder of the first week of 2018 looks to be quiet and cold- as expected. A change up towards warmer and more wet weather (in the form of rain) seems to be on the distant horizon well past the 7 day forecast.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning snow tapering off by the mid morning, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. South winds around 10 mph, switching to west by the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and getting cold again. Lows in the low teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and back to cold. Highs in the low 20s.



New Year’s Day: Sunny and cold. Highs near 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low20s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and still cold. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist David Dickson