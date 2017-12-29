Adam's NOVA Forecast for 12.29.17

Northern Virginia -

Good Thursday evening, everyone! Once again, it was a very cold day! In fact, it was the second coldest day of the year in Hagerstown …second only to January 8th, where the high temperature was 20. Another cold night is on the way with mostly clear skies in place. Overnight lows may fall on either side of 10 degrees once again, so please be sure to bring your pets in and plan accordingly. The bitter cold will ease off just a bit tomorrow, as highs try to get closer to 30 degrees instead of 20. It isn’t much, but it’s progress. That will be short lived, as a new low pressure system and an associated arctic front pass through the region. Light snow accumulation totals are expected east of the Allegheny Front through Saturday (Generally an inch or so), but it won’t take much for roads to get slick in a hurry. More frigid air moves in for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with highs on both days struggling to get out of the low 20’s. The first half of the first week of the new year will be calm and quiet, but some late week activity is possible as we monitor a pair of systems that will approach the east coast by then.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear at first, then partly cloudy. Lows: 8-13. North winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Scattered morning flurries, then partly sunny. Highs: 26-31. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning. Highs in the low 30’s. Snow accumulation of around 1” possible.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the low 20’s.

New Year’s Day: Sunny. Highs in the upper teens to low 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20’s to near 30 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20’s.