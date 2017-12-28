David's Thursday I-270 Forecast 12/28/17

I-270 -

It’s Thursday and it is COLD! That’s pretty much all there is to say about today- cold but thankfully not as much of that biting wind.

Warm up that car and bundle up before heading outside this morning as wind chills are near zero and below in most areas. As mentioned before, winds will die down a bit as arctic high pressure moves over us- leaving us sunny, dry, and cold. I expect many areas to be in the single digits by tomorrow morning. By the afternoon Friday we can expect a bit of a warm up, but it can barely be called that as temperatures will just rise back to near freezing. A weak and fast moving system also arrives tomorrow evening into Saturday morning. This will likely bring some pretty flurries Friday and some light snow Saturday morning. Accumulations will be nil Friday and light on Saturday (less than an inch). Overall the running theme as we head into the new year is just very cold weather. And unfortunately that trend will likely continue into the first portion of the next week and likely longer.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Sunny and cold. Highs in the low 20s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Frigid and clear. Lows in the single digits to low teens.

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance for some flurries. Highs near 30 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with some light snow showers. Highs near 30 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and back to cold. Highs in the low 20s.



New Year’s Day: Sunny and cold. Highs near 20 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

Stay warm!

- Meteorologist David Dickson