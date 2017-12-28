Special Nittany Lion Alumni

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEMPE, Az. - It's no secret that Penn State University has one of the largest alumni associations in the country and that stems to the fraternity of football.

PSU's coaching staff is busy getting the lions ready for the fiesta bowl, but Nittany Lions from yesteryear are in Arizona to help. Having a former big ten defensive lineman of the year show up at practice, is certainly a nice problem to have for the wild dogs.

Former Lions defensive lineman Jimmy Kennedy says, “I'm just a regular guy, I'm just a Penn State so I'm going to help you the best way to my ability. I mean for them to have the season that they've had, there is still so much more room for improvement for young eager guys that want to learn."

Former Penn State offensive lineman AQ Shipley took a break from practicing with the Arizona cardinals, to check in one his Nittany Lions and offer some tips to players trying to get on his level.

A.Q. shared, “He asked me, are the guys bigger, stronger or faster and they're not. Because a lot of the guys you're playing against right now, you'll be playing against on Sundays, too. The same guys that I played against at Ohio State and Michigan, I'm still playing against. They haven't gotten bigger, they haven't gotten stronger or faster, in fact, they've probably gotten slower, right? But, it's all right here. That's all I can tell."

For players like Mike Gesicki, where it's only a matter of time before the NFL comes calling, former Penn State tight end Tony Stewart is ready to lend a hand on the field and off.

Tony Stewart, a Penn State tight end from 1997-2000 said, "One of the things I wanted to express to him is that I'm a resource to him. I also work as a transition coach for the NFL League office. I work with different players from various teams at different stages in and out of the league and I just wanted him or any of the guys to know that I'm a resource for them and if I don't have the answer, I can help them get the answer."