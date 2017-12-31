Penn State End 2017 With A Bang

By: Jaime Baker

Posted: Dec 31, 2017 02:09 AM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2017 02:09 AM EST

University Of Phoenix Stadium - Beginning the year with a close loss to USC in the Rose Bowl put a bad taste in the Nittany Lion's mouths. They wouldn't start 2018 the same way as they took down Washington to win the program's seventh Fiesta Bowl. The team talk about their emotions heading into the game, how they played, and sending the senior class out on a good note.

