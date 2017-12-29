Nittany Lions are Adjusting

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTTSDALE, Az. - It's been a big change for these east coasters. Between the two-hour time difference...and a whole different climate...there's been a lot of adjustments to make.

Curtis Cothran said, “i definitely just feel like I never really know what day it is. I swear this whole week, i haven't known what day it is.”

That's been a common theme for the Nittany Lions. Between a long flight, Christmas away from home...and a two-hour time change...these guys have been a bit out of sorts.

Christian Campbell told us, “yeah i always had to ask people what day it is or what time it is. I always had to check my schedule because it was different coming out here.”

Another big difference is obviously the weather. This is a team that's used to cold temperatures...so hydration has been key, to avoid any cramping or dehydration issues.

Wide receiver Daesean Hamilton said, “drink a lot of water, make sure you're hydrated. That's really the main thing. They keep a lot of water around the hotel and in our rooms for us.

Sean spencer: if you make a big deal of it, it becomes a big deal. If you just prepare and take the natural progression of staying hydrated, you'll be okay.”

But that constant intake of water has been a big part of letting these guys know...game day is just around the corner.

Nittany lions Juwan Johnson shared, “a reminder is my water bottle, it's some sort of liquid. Knowing that there is a game present, there is a game Saturday. Just sorta keep my head on straight, even when I’m in a restaurant. Make sure I’m present.”

The Nittany Lions will wrap up practices today...of course, kick off is set for Saturday at 4pm eastern time.