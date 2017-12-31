Lions Return To Scuffle

Lorenzo Wrestling Complex - UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 1-0 B1G) return to the Southern Scuffle after skipping last year's event. This year's two-day, team scored tournament, takes place on Jan. 1-2, 2018, at UT-Chattanooga. Penn State won six straight Scuffle crowns before missing last year's tournament.

Penn State is scheduled to enter 17 attached wrestlers in the event with two more Lions heading down unattached. Penn State's dual meet starting line-up will be in action. Red-shirt freshman Devin Schnupp will compete at 125, No. 17 Corey Keener goes at 133 as does sophomore Dominic Giannangeli. No. 15 Jered Cortez is in action at 141 and No. 1 Zain Retherford goes at 149 along with redshirt freshman Bo Pipher.

No. 1 Jason Nolf is set at 157 as is No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph at 165. No. 2 Mark Hall, last year's Southern Scuffle Outstanding Wrestler as an unattached Lion, returns to defend his title at 174 and he will be joined at that weight by sophomore Francisco Bisono. No. 1 Bo Nickal and junior Devon Van Cura wrestle at 184.

No. 9 Anthony Cassar, senior Matt McCutcheon and junior Shakur Rasheed will all compete at 197. No. 3 Nick Nevills and redshirt freshman Alex Nicholas will go at 285. Two Nittany Lion true freshmen are schedule to trek to the event and compete as unattached wrestlers, Nick Lee at 141 and Jarod Verkleeren at 149. Penn State's scheduled competitors, both attached and unattached, are subject to change.

The Nittany Lions won Scuffle crowns in 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16. Penn State's success in the Scuffle has been impressive. Besides the team title, the Lions have coming away with a long list of individual champions; three in the 2010-11 Scuffle, four in 2012, two in 2013, three in 2014, none in 2015 and five in 2016. Add to that Mark Hall's title at 174 (and subsequent OW honor) and the Nittany Lions have a total of 18 Scuffle champions since its dominant tournament run started in 2010-11.

The 2018 Scuffle field is an impressive one. Teams sending full their line-ups to the team-scored tournament include Penn State, Oklahoma State, Lehigh, Virginia, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Appalachian State, Navy, Duke, Campbell, Cleveland State, Lock Haven, Gardner-Webb, Northern Colorado, CS-Bakersfield, Drexel, Utah Valley, George Mason, The Citadel, Chattanooga, Air Force and Hofstra. Teams sending partial rosters include Ohio State, Michigan, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and Bloomsburg.

Penn State will head to Chattanooga for the 2018 Southern Scuffle. The Nittany Lions will be looking for their seventh Scuffle title at the event, which takes place on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 1-2, 2018. Penn State's next home dual will be on Friday, Jan. 19, when Purdue invades Rec Hall for a 7 p.m. match-up. With all home dual meets sold out, a limited number of Standing Room Only (SRO) tickets are available to select Rec Hall duals based on availability. Call 1-800-NITTANY for information or to purchase tickets.

Penn State Fans are encouraged to follow Penn State wrestling via twitter at @pennstateWREST, on Penn State Wrestling's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pennstatewrestling and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennstatewrest. The 2017-18 Penn State wrestling season is presented by The Family Clothesline. This is PENN STATE. WRESTLING lives here.