Lions Beat Eagles In Non-Conference Finale

Bryce Jordan Center - UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Men’s Basketball team dominated in an 88-43 victory over Coppin State in the Bryce Jordan Center with four Nittany Lions scoring in double figures and all 14 members of the roster seeing time on the court. The 88 points scored was a season high while the Nittany Lions held the Eagles to an opponent season-low 43 points.



Sophomore guard Tony Carr scored a game-high 21 points for his 12th career game with 20 or more points and freshman guard Jamari Wheeler had seven defensive rebounds as the game’s top rebounder.



“We competed, we got better,” said coach Patrick Chambers about the Nittany Lions’ nonconference schedule. “I’ll go back to the climb, we’re climbing, and it’s never straight up, it’s going to go to the side – the right, the left, it’s going to go down, but we kept climbing, and that’s what we’ve been doing. For us to be at 11-4 right now, I like the spot we’re in. I like the position we’re in because we can get a heck of a lot better.”



Penn State closed out the 2017 portion of its schedule with double figures in wins at the year’s end for the third time under coach Patrick Chambers and only the fourth time since 1997-98.



The total team effort saw the Nittany Lions double the Eagles on field goals with 28 and connect on 14 three-point field goals, the most since a team-record Hartford in 2008. Penn State recorded a season-high 22 assists on its 28 baskets with a team-best seven from junior guard Josh Reaves. Reaves had 12 points on the afternoon and a game-best five steals.



Forwards Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens each had 11 points with Watkins adding six rebounds and three blocks. Stevens had five boards and set the tone with a dunk three seconds into the game after Watkins won the opening tip.



The Nittany Lions never trailed in the game and built an early double-digit lead behind Carr’s 15 first-half points and three-pointers by senior guard Shep Garner and sophomore guard Nazeer Bostick.



Penn State opened the second half on a tear – going 6-7 from the field – and scoring 19 points in just over five minutes while allowing Coppin State only five points in the same timeframe. After a three-pointer and a jumper early, the Eagles were held without a field goal for nearly 10 minutes and scored only three points off free throws until 6:45 remained in the game.



Eighteen Coppin State turnovers led to 24 Penn State points as the Nittany Lions had 10 steals. PSU had the advantage on points in the paint 20-8 and on fast breaks 15-0. The Nittany Lions outrebounded the Eagles 41-24 and the bench contributed 24 points to the win.



Cedric Council Jr. had 11 points for Coppin State and Tre’ Thomas had nine. Lamar Morgan was the Eagles’ top rebounder with six.



The Nittany Lions return home Friday, January 5 vs. Northwestern with an 8 p.m. ET tip time