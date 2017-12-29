Franklin, Petersen discuss past bowl games

Scottsdale, Ariz. - Penn State coach James Franklin and Washington coach Chris Petersen held their final media gathering Friday ahead of Saturday's Fiesta Bowl.

The Nittany Lions have a rich tradition in the game, having gone 6-0, but Petersen has called arguably one of the greatest plays in the bowl game's history.

It was his call to go with the Statue of Liberty play when he coached Boise State in the Broncos 43-42 overtime win against Oklahoma in 2007.

Franklin and Petersen were very complimentary to each other's teams during today's press conference.

Penn State has never dropped three straight bowl games, but have dropped their last two. Last year's Rose Bowl was a learning experience for Franklin and his staff.

"I don't think last year's game will have a significant impact on us but we looked at it even from an administrative standpoint," Franklin said. "What are some of the things that we can do, traveling across the country, to get adjusted, to get prepared, for this type of game, what did we learn from last year's, what are some of the things we could have done differently, from a planning and preparation standpoint to put our players in the best position to be successful.

"So I think there were some lessons that were learned there."