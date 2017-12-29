Blair County making an impact at Penn State

Scottsdale, Ariz. - While Penn State's appeal has grown with recruits from Texas and Florida, the Nittany Lions haven't forgot about how important Pennsylvania is to their success.

In Blair County alone, you have names like Altoona's Kevin Givens, Hollidaysburg's Zach Simpson and Central's Alex Hoenstine.

Simpson is a name that James Franklin likes to bring up when talking about players who make the most of their chances. Givens, as his high school coach John Franco told us, can play anywhere, and that's something PSU has done with the former Mountain Lion at defensive end and defensive line in 2017.

Yeah me and Coach Franco go way back but in high school I pretty much played everything so I'm used to it, but you just have to give me some time to get ready," Givens said. "I've been blessed that the coaches trusted me enough to put me at D-End and D-Tackle so I'm just blessed that they trust me enough to do that."

"I mean, it's exceeded my expectations, playing in a lot of big games, it's been a lot of fun. So yeah, it's been great," Simpson said. "It means a lot to gain the respect of everybody here, including the head coach, all of the head coaches. It means a lot to me.

"That's something where, it takes a lot to earn respect but I'm glad that I have."

Hoenstine was not made available to the media.