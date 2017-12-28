Barbour discusses Penn State Football, future

Scottsdale, Ariz. - Today was media day at the Fiesta Bowl, and today Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour even took questions regarding Penn State Football's progress during her tenure.

"The importance, the benefits that accrue to the university and it's adjacent community from successful intercollegiate athletics, and you're seeing that at Penn State," She said. "You always have. We're back to a point where the kind of vibe that's coming off Penn State football is a real enhancement to the university."

Barbour also did say there has been no advancement in the Penn State-Pitt Football talks. The two teams are scheduled to meet at Heinz Field for the third game in the current four-game contract on September 8.