Unemployment rates increase in W.Va., but Eastern Panhandle maintains lowest percentage

Jefferson county leads the state with the lowest percentage rate

By: Aliah Williamson

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 06:01 PM EST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 06:01 PM EST

WEST VIRGINIA - Unemployment rates have increased state-wide in West Virginia this month, according to Workforce West Virginia.

The organization's newest report shows that every county in the state of West Virginia has seen some level of increase in the unemployment rate. However, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson County still maintain the lowest rates in the state. Morgan County now has a rate of 3.6 percent, Berkeley County has 3.5 percent and Jefferson County has the lowest rate state-wide with only 3 percent.   

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected