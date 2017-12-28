WEST VIRGINIA - Unemployment rates have increased state-wide in West Virginia this month, according to Workforce West Virginia.

The organization's newest report shows that every county in the state of West Virginia has seen some level of increase in the unemployment rate. However, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson County still maintain the lowest rates in the state. Morgan County now has a rate of 3.6 percent, Berkeley County has 3.5 percent and Jefferson County has the lowest rate state-wide with only 3 percent.