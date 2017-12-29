Martinsburg's First NYE Apple Drop will soon take place

Main Street Martinsburg along with PTA members from Eagle School Intermediate are putting together their first annual Apple Drop to bring in the new year.

“This is apple country, and we have a big industry built on apples so we are just paying honor to that heritage,” said Tony Martirano, PTA member at Eagle School Intermediate.

Martino and a few other volunteers are constructing the apple themselves. With 35 pounds to build, the Martinsburg Fire Department will be assisting during the main event.

Orrs Farmers Market and Healthy Berkley among many others, will also help bring in the new year with free activates, food and much more.

“A lot of people have never experienced the New York time square drop, so hopefully they will come to our event and have a good time,” said Randy Lewis of Main Street Martinsburg.

The Apple Drop will take on Sunday at 6.p.m. All other actives will begin at 4:30 p.m.