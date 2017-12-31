Fire destroys Hedgesville home

The fire happened on 600-block of Sawmill Road in Hedgesville

By: Erin Miller

Posted: Dec 30, 2017 10:41 PM EST

Updated: Dec 30, 2017 11:07 PM EST

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. - A home along the 600-block of Sawmill Road in Hedgesville was nearly burned to the ground Saturday evening.

Fire officials and EMS responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were seen carrying a cat to safety, but there is no confirmed word yet on the occupants of the home.

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

According to our meteorologists, in Hedgesville at 7 p.m. temperatures were around 20 degrees, but with the wind chill, it felt closer to the lower teens.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected