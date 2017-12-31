Fire destroys Hedgesville home

HEDGESVILLE, W.Va. - A home along the 600-block of Sawmill Road in Hedgesville was nearly burned to the ground Saturday evening.

Fire officials and EMS responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Firefighters were seen carrying a cat to safety, but there is no confirmed word yet on the occupants of the home.

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

According to our meteorologists, in Hedgesville at 7 p.m. temperatures were around 20 degrees, but with the wind chill, it felt closer to the lower teens.