Employees at Walmart in West Virginia bundling up

MARTINSBURG, WVa. - Imagine if you have to work indoors without any heat during these frigid days. This is the situation for staff members at a major super store in Berkeley County. Customers leaving the Walmart in Spring Mills were bundling up. And it's not just for the winter.

"We got all the way to the back of the store and it never warmed up. It was seriously like being out here," said Misty Fleegle.

"I came to pick up a prescription, but it was so cold last night that most of the pills, they can't dispense," said Pat Carlisle.

Store officials say there is a heat outage. A number of employees, who spoke to us off camera say the store hasn't had heat since the day after Christmas.



"I'm not to be working outside in this kind of condition. You have an inside job so you don't have to be in the cold," said a Walmart employee.

And while some of them used portable heaters to keep themselves warm during work, others like longtime customer Lorie Butts say it's not that bad.



"I mean it's cold don't get me wrong, but it's not as bad as it is out here right now. I just feel worse for the people who have to work evening shift when it gets really cold," said Butts.

Walmart officials say they are aware of the problem and are working to restore the heat. They do not know exactly when the heat will be restored.