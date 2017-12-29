Contractor causes chaos and confusion with water main break

RANSON, W. Va. - On Friday, an unusual break happened to a Jefferson Utilities water main pipe under Oak Lee Drive.

“Unfortunately, when they were drilling across the intersection they hit our 16-inch water main that connects two of our water systems together,” explained Stephanie Reel, general manager for Jefferson Utilities.

Officials say the contractor from Decisive Communications was attempting to lay cable underground. According to city officials, they were caught off guard by the construction, as no permit had been issued for the work.

And it is a rough road ahead as Jefferson County seeks to repair the damage done by the water main break.

Fortunately, Reel says only a small fraction of their 3 ,000 customers were directly affected, but a boil water warning was issued, causing problems for some restaurants.

“With restaurants that use water for everything that was just a little consuming on their standard operation,” said Reel.

Officials from Decisive Communications were not available for comment, but Reel says they attempted to resolve the issue.

Reel also credits city police and law enforcement for helping control the busy holiday shopping traffic. And she recognized some unexpected helpers.

“We had businesses across the street, Chick-fil-a, McDonalds, Panera Bread [and] Roy Rogers, that came over with food with coffee and the community in general, they were pretty awesome,” said Reel.