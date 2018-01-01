Woodbridge woman aims to break cycle of domestic violence

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in every four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. A local artist in Prince William County has made it her mission to break that cycle.

Tamika Joy has been in the music industry for 20 years and now she’s using her voice to uplift women who have been victims of domestic violence.

“I’ve had to dig myself up out of the dirt and I want other women to do the same,” Joy said.

“It was a time to reflect with bunch of women in a fun environment,” said Chanda Glass, a Woodbridge resident.

Joy hosted a motivational presentation “Time heals all wounds,” named after the title of her new single.

She says the goal of the event was to revive women for the new year.

According to the CDC, more than 12 million people will be hurt, harassed, stalked or raped by a partner this year. One women says that can be prevented with more conversation.

“I want people to be brave and know that they can come out and talk about it and share their story because their story can help someone else,” said Leenay Wells-Vialet, who is a domestic violence survivor.

“Domestic violence and abuse is something that should be talked about all year around not just once a year. This is really important and should be done on a regular basis,” said Kimberly McLemore.

During the event, the women created vision boards to manifest the positive changes they discussed.