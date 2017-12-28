Winchester Salvation Army thankful for angel tree distributions

WINCHESTER, Va. - It's the season of giving and for the salvation army, that means an angel distribution.

"It takes a lot of people helping us as you can tell here, we have 20-30 volunteers," said Captain Kelly Durant, Winchester Salvation Army.

Families that needed a little help this Christmas, came here for goodies.

"Maybe they lost a job, something and now their kids can be happy and that makes me happy knowing they're happy," said Durant.

Toys, bikes, stocking stuffers and over 800 turkey's, and food boxes so families can have a nice holiday meal.

"We have families that can hardly have three meals a day," said Captain Regina Durant, Winchester Salvation Army.

The angel tree is a program the salvation army has been doing for over 60 years.

"People go to the mall and they can see an angel from a Christmas tree and it has the name of a child and what they want to get for Christmas and the person takes that and buys for that child then they bring it to us," said Durant.

The Winchester salvation army signed up close to 400 families that needed presents which means smiles on over 700 children's faces that are in need.

"We're so blessed to have such an amazing community so we want to say thank you," said Durant.

Captain Kelly Durant said that through his years of service working in Atlanta and Miami with the salvation army, he says Winchester is the most giving community he's seen.

