Winchester Police look for information on hit and run

WINCHESTER, Va. - The Winchester Police Department is seeking information regarding a hit and run accident that occurred early Saturday morning.

 

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. officers came into contact with three females who had witnessed a silver Audi traveling on Picadilly Street towards Cameron Street that sped up to what witnesses say "beat the light".  Witnesses say the driver  lost control of the vehicle struck a tree outside of the George Washington Hotel, but continued. The vehicle later stopped and a passenger exited who later was treated for his injuries at the scene. 

 

"Continued on to Picadilly turning southbound on to Braddock Street and that was the last location that the witnesses saw the vehicle, officers checked the area,{but} they were unsuccessful," says Lt. Amanda Behan of the Winchester Police Department.

 

Police are still looking for the white male who at the time was wearing a suit his silver Audi had body damage.

