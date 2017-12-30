VSP awarded grant to combat manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine

The Virginia State Police is heading into 2018 with over one million dollars in grant funding to aid the department's efforts to combat the manufacturing and distribution of methamphetamine.

The grant will help provide training and surveillance equipment to 64 state and local law enforcement agencies in the commonwealth. In 2016, state police initiated 776 meth-related investigations through its multi-jurisdictional drug task forces. Officials say 90 percent of the investigations were led from their Appomattox, Culpeper, Salem and Wytheville field offices.

"Its just not about pursuing the users of meth, this grant funding will actually help pay for some overtime funding that will allow state police and out local partners to pursue and focus on those mid to upper level meth distributors, and manufacturers." Corrine Geller of the Virginia Stet police says.

Virginia State Police is one of six state law enforcement agencies awarded that grant from the office of community oriented policing services.