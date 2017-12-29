Virginia's unemployment rate sees tick upwards

FAIRFAX, Va. - Virginia's unemployment rate has slightly increased since November, according to the state's employment commission.

The official unemployment rate is now at 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 percent in October. Before November's increase, the state's unemployment rate had fallen by a tenth of a percentage point for each of the preceding two months. During November, employment fell in four major industry sectors, with the biggest decline in the trade and transportation sector.

"I would say the Northern Virginia market is pretty stable. A little bit of ups and downs doesn't matter, because job openings are there. It was just when the market was down, and now the market is up,” said Divya Gupta, an executive career coach.

Officials say the national jobless rate since November is at 4.1 percent.