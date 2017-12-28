Twenty-four-year-old victim of fatal crash on Christmas

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas morning.

Reports say a 2016 Nissan was traveling westbound along the Interstate 495 off-ramp when it ran into the Jersey wall. Police say the car overturned and came to rest on the other side of the wall before catching fire.

They say it was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene.

The driver, 24-year-old Gemma Duffy of Springfield, died at the scene.

Police say they are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

"She was the only individual in the vehicle so sometimes it's difficult to determine what the cause was when you don’t have any witnesses or passengers in the vehicle that can attest to what may have lead up to the crash itself," says Corinne Geller, spokesperson for Virginia State Police.