Third annual Kwanzaa celebration in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Many people around the world are celebrating Kwanzaa, an African cultural holiday that begins each year the day after Christmas and ends on New Year's Day.

For the past three years, The Northern Virginia Urban League of Young Professionals has presented their celebration with music, entertainment, and local shopping at Shiloh Baptist Church in Alexandria.

Each day of the week-long celebration represents a different principle.

"Ujima is one of the 7 principles of Kwanzaa, and that's what we're doing here today. It's building the economic empowerment of the black community," said Danielle Armstrong, Vice President of the Urban League.

The event featured 12 African-American entrepreneurs who were able to showcase their talents and handmade products to their community.

"It's very expensive to get publicity on the internet for advertisement for your product so this kwanzaa event gives me exposure that i can't necessarily afford," said E. Patricia Debrick,

"Tonight is a great representation of community partnership and collaboration," said Mark Anthony Montgomery, Youth Pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church. "The black economy is something that's overlooked and it's a great opportunity for us to support our own economy," he said.