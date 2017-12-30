WINCHESTER,Va - The Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Department will launch a tourism ambassador program to better serve the thousands of tourists who visit the area each year.

Tourism center representatives realize people don't always stop at the visitor's center so the program will be a training education for local businesses and front line employees who come in contact with curious tourists.

Ambassadors will have to attend a two hour course and pass a test in order to receive accreditation. Enrollees will leave well educated on dozens of local assets and attractions.

"This will be good pride for the business and hopefully increase foot traffic through the business , have people ask questions when they go in there. And we will also have something on our tourism website. We'll have a page dedicated just to the businesses that have gone through the tourism ambassador training," Justin Kerns of Winchester - Frederick County Convention and Visitor's Bureau says.

The training sessions will be offered on April 17th and Sept. 11th at Lord Fairfax Community College and April 18th and Sept. 12th at Rouss City Hall in Winchester.