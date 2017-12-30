Route 27/110 project closing out 2017 with milestones

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Route 27 bridge rehabilitation project in Arlington reached a pair of milestones this week.

Transportation officials say the permanent shared-use path along eastbound Route 27 is finally open to bicyclists and pedestrians. The path is 14 feet wide on the bridge, replacing a concrete sidewalk and 10 feet wide on the approaches. Officials say traffic will shift to the right, onto the newly-constructed portion of the bridge.

"Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes during the shift, which will allow crews to demolish the middle portion of the bridge and rebuild it,” said Michael Murphy, a transportation official.

Officials say the project is scheduled for completion in spring of 2018.