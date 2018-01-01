Rouss City Hall installs electronic information board

WINCHESTER, Va. - Winchester city officials are keeping their most historic building up to date with new technology.

Rouss City Hall has been going through major renovations throughout the year and its newest addition is an electronic information board.

The board will allow City Hall visitors the chance to locate not only the departments within City Hall, but city employees, information and project updates.

Officials say the 55-inch touch screen will be a wealth of information that allows the community to connect with city government through todays most popular medium, technology.

"Anytime we can make getting our message out easier -- it's great. We want to be able to reach as many people as possible in the city [and] we think by having this open on all the time, [and] very accessible to the public, it really helps us advertise what it is we are trying to do," said Tyler Schenck, the city Innovation & Information Services Director.

Soon the 55-inch touch screen will also be able to live stream council meetings.