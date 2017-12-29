Police arrest suspect in Woodbridge armed robbery

Jordan Bowden, 18 held without bond

By: Kiona Dyches

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 11:36 PM EST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:36 PM EST

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A Woodbridge man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges in connection to an armed robbery on December 21th, 2017. 

Police arrested Jordan Bowden, 18, for allegedly robbing an apartment home in Woodbridge.

Police say Bowden and another suspect entered the residence and demanded money from those inside, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Wednesday,  the US Marshals Task Force found and arrested Bowden in his Woodbridge home. 

He is being held without bond. 

