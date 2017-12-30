Police arrest suspect for biting off woman's finger
Shawn McCarren, 31, held without bond
DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested and is facing charges in connection to a domestic dispute in Dumfries.
Prince William County Police say Shawn McCarren, 31, was arrested Thursday at the Gar-Field police station.
Police say McCarren was allegedly involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a Norfolk woman Thursday morning. They say McCarren bit off part of the woman's finger during the encounter.
Afterwards, they say he took the victim to a local hospital and later turned himself into police.
He is being held without bond.
