Police arrest suspect for biting off woman's finger

DUMFRIES, Va. - A man was arrested and is facing charges in connection to a domestic dispute in Dumfries.

Prince William County Police say Shawn McCarren, 31, was arrested Thursday at the Gar-Field police station.

Police say McCarren was allegedly involved in a verbal and physical altercation with a Norfolk woman Thursday morning. They say McCarren bit off part of the woman's finger during the encounter.

Afterwards, they say he took the victim to a local hospital and later turned himself into police.

He is being held without bond.