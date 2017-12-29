Pedestrian crash leaves one woman dead
Police say she was not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in Manassas Thursday morning.
At around 7:00 a.m, officers responded to Hoadly Road near Galveston Court. They say the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on Hoadly when it collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross the road.
Police say 52-year-old Juanita Menefee was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the incident.
"The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries from the collision later that afternoon," says Officer Nathan Probus.
Police say they are not pressing charges against the driver at this time.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
WDVM on Instagram
WDVM on Google+
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App