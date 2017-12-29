Pedestrian crash leaves one woman dead

Police say she was not in a crosswalk at the time of the incident

By: Hannah-Catherine Smith

Posted: Dec 28, 2017 11:24 PM EST

Updated: Dec 28, 2017 11:24 PM EST

MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in Manassas Thursday morning.

At around 7:00 a.m, officers responded to Hoadly Road near Galveston Court. They say the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on Hoadly when it collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross the road.

Police say 52-year-old Juanita Menefee was not in a designated crosswalk at the time of the incident.

"The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of her injuries from the collision later that afternoon," says Officer Nathan Probus.

Police say they are not pressing charges against the driver at this time.

