HERNDON, Va. - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a couple that was murdered in Reston last weekend.

Community members came together to honor Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker.

"She was the most loving human being and we all can try to be a little better today in her memory," said Ariana Gillete, Kuhn’s high school friend.

The couple was gunned down in their home in Reston just before Christmas. Family and friends attended the service at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Herndon.

Police say a 17-year old from Lorton, who's identity has not been released, shot the couple before turning the gun on himself.

Many believe he killed them after they encouraged their daughter to break up with him because of his Nazi views.

"It's not surprising that til the end, they were defending equal rights and justice," Gillette said. “Buckley has always stood for peace and love, and has always brought that through in every aspect of her life."

Afterwards, family and friends gathered for a reception at Westwood Country Club in Vienna.