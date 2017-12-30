McAuliffe commutes death sentence of 1998 murderer

VIRGINIA - Friday, Governor McAuliffe commuted the sentence of a man set to be executed.

According to the governor's office, Terry McAuliffe commuted the death sentence of William Burns to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Officials say Burns was declared incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness and a potential intellectual disability.

According to officials, in September of 1998, Burns committed the brutal rape and murder of his seventy-three-year-old mother-in-law.

The office of the governor says he was tried and convicted of capital murder in the commission of rape and forcible sodomy, statutory burglary, rape, and forcible sodomy.