Man charged with DUI after fatal accident in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - In Loudoun county, a driver has been charged after a fatal accident near Dulles West Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Deputies said 38-year-old Opoku Atuahene Manassas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence.

They say 66-year-old Muhammad Khalid was walking along Loudoun County Parkway when he was hit by Atuahene who was driving southbound.

Khalid was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atuahene is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.