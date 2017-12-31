Man arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A man was arrested and is facing charges, after an alleged assault on law enforcement Friday night.

Prince William County Police say shortly before 8 p.m., an officer conducted a vehicle stop in Woodbridge.

During the stop, they say the suspect, who's name has not been released, exited the vehicle and got into a physical altercation with the officer.

Additional officers were called to detain the suspect. They say prior to their arrival, two other occupants left the vehicle and fled the scene.

"The officer sustained a possible concussion and was airlifted to an area hospital," said Officer Jonathan Perok.

A police helicopter and K9 searched the area for the individuals who fled the scene, but they were not located.