WINCHESTER,Va - Lord Fairfax Health District officials recently reported several cases of pertussis, also known as whopping cough, in the Winchester-Frederick County area.

Health officials say the cases were at Sherando and Millbrook high schools in Frederick County.

Health officials are urging people to monitor themselves and their children for signs of cold and illness, and say look our for symptoms such as uncontrolled coughing accompanied by difficulty breathing or vomiting. The highly contagious infection can be fatal for small children and people with weakened immune systems.

"Especially if your child has been in contact with one of these confirmed cases, you should go see your doctor or if there's a cold that wont go away , a cough that been there for more than 2 weeks, or is particularly severe, its time to go see your health care provider," Dr. Colin Greene of the Lord Fairfax Health District says.

Health officials say even those who have been vaccinated may want to get boosters because immunity to the infection does not last a lifetime.