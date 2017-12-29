LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Transportation completed part of a 2-year project, in an effort to ease traffic congestion.

Thursday, Route 606 expanded from two lanes to four at the eastern and western ends of Old Ox Road. Old Ox Road is now two lanes in each direction between the Dulles Greenway and Commerce Center Court.

The remaining three miles of the road between Commerce Center Court and Pebble Run Place will expand in segments over the next several months.

"Now having four lanes will relieve the heavy congestion on that stretch of Old Ox Road, and will also make it easier and safer to exit onto and from the Dulles Greenway," said Michael Murphy, of V-DOT.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2018.