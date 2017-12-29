Eight sent to hospital after crime spree ends in crash

CENTREVILLE, Va - Eight people were sent to the hospital after a crime spree ended in a serious crash Wednesday night.

Police say 28-year-old Brendan Vinson of Prince George's County, Maryland drove a stolen car from Hyattsville to Centreville--where his crime spree in Virginia began.

"He shows up at a house in Centreville--random house--knocks on the door and a young child answers the door and he punches the child--assaults the child. The mom sees this, she confronts him, he flees in the stolen vehicle," says Lieutenant Rex Pagerie with Fairfax County Police.

Police say he drove up the road to Stone Road and Lee where he crashed into a pickup truck, assaulted the driver, and then carjacked the truck.

"At some point and time before our officers spot him, he picks up a-steals a trailer, like a landscape trailer, attaches it to the truck and that just goes to play into his mental state at the time. We're not quite sure what his train of thought was," says Pagerie.

Officers spotted the truck and trailer and began their pursuit on Centreville Road.

The suspect then collided with a mini-van carrying seven passengers at the Frying Pan Road intersection. A child was ejected from the van in the crash and remains in critical condition.

"The man still has enough conviction to flee the police, gets out of the vehicle after the horrific crash, runs towards the woods, two officers give chase, they end up wrestling with the suspect, he ends up punching the officers causing one officer to go to the hospital," says Pagerie.

Despite the altercation, officers were able to get the suspect into custody--however they're still looking for a motive.

On Thursday, police had to call for backup at the hospital to get Vinson under control in his hospital bed.

Fairfax County Police say they've never seen anything like it.

"This is a bizarre event, something that we don't see too often in law enforcement," remarks Pagerie.

Fairfax County Police say there are further charges to follow in addition to Vinson's current charges.