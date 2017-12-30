DMV bus allows residents to take care of state business at their convenience

FAIRFAX, Va. - Fairfax County and the Department of Motor Vehicles have teamed up to bring you the DMV On The Go.

Once a month, the mobile DMV bus comes out to the Fairfax County Government Center so folks can take care of their DMV needs.

You can renew your driver's license, update DMV records, get an E-Z Pass, and much more.

Officials say the location is convenient because sometimes it's difficult to distinguish between county and state business.

Now, you can take care of both in the same spot.

"It's kind of a one-stop-shop for residents who are kind of looking to knock out two birds with one stone if they're registering a vehicle or looking to do some county functions and some state functions at the same time," says Jeremy Lasich, Deputy Director of Fairfax County Public Affairs.

The next bus will be at the government center on January 31st from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.