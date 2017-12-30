City Council passes plan to eliminate traffic deaths by 2028

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Alexandria City Council unanimously adopted an action plan for Vision Zero, a program to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2028.

Officials say traffic injuries or fatalities are preventable and they're taking action against them.

The first item on the agenda is a crash and safety dashboard so residents can track progress.

They're also increasing traffic safety enforcement on higher risk roads.

New pedestrian signals, better road markings, changes to speed limits and more are just the beginning of change to come in the city.

"Over the next ten years, we'll be engaging with the community to do our part as the government and ask for others to do their part as members of the community that really wants to see an improvement in traffic safety," says Craig Fifer, Director of Communications for City of Alexandria.

Officials say over one-thousand members of the Alexandria community participated in creating the action plan.