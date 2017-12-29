An investigation into two heroin overdoses leads to multiple arrest in Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. - An investigation into two heroin overdoses led to the arrest of five people in Shenandoah County on Saturday, and officials are fighting to keep drug distributors out of their county.

The opioid crisis has effected towns and cities big and small across the nation.

"The last five years there's been a significant increase in heroin related injuries, either death or an injury, from an overdose," Chief deputy Scott Proctor says.

Those who see the effects of opioid addiction each day, such as law enforcement, agree that the opioid epidemic has been one the year's biggest crisis.

"That is more than what I've seen in my career, especially here in the Shenandoah valley," Proctor says.

On December 22 and 23, the Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department responded to two overdoses, one of which led to the death of a 26-year-old Woodstock man. The other victim was able to provide investigators with information, which led to the arrest of five suppliers. Proctor says the suppliers often get their supply elsewhere and bring it to the area to sell.

"You can't really go down to the corner of the local street and purchase heroin. You have to go out of the region and bring heroin into the area for use and distribution," he says.

Proctor, who has been in law enforcement for over 25 years says the distribution, and use of heroin has ruined communities and also raised crime rates.

"We see that it has a connection to other types of crimes larcenies, robberies and those people trying to get money to go purchase drugs," he says.

The department says they are glad one of the victims lived to provide details that led to the arrest, but say it's not always that easy to track where the drugs come from.

"It does make it more difficult to investigate when it's more of a regional than local issue." Proctor says.

Deputies arrested Johnathan Dale Neice, 40, and Stacey Allen Marston, 41, both of Woodstock; Craig Allen Kidwell, 51, and Norma Lynda Kidwell, 53, both of Mount Jackson; and James Harold Lichliter, 50, of Maurertown, the Sheriff’s Office says.

Neice was charged with two counts of heroin distribution, and Marston, Craig Kidwell and Norma Kidwell were each charged with one count of heroin distribution.