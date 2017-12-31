Waynesboro homeless shelter shut down for structural issues

WAYNESBORO, Pa. - "Opening doors to those in need," that's the motto of the New Hope Shelter in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania.

They say they open doors of opportunity for those who need shelter, food and even jobs, but as of December 28, these doors are temporarily closed.

“They found what they thought was a structural issues. They thought that there was like a bulge in the crossbeams,” said Lynn Graham, President of the Board for New Hope Shelter.

After a building inspection, borough officials deemed the shelter unsafe and gave orders to vacate.

The shelter's closing forced 22 people out, including 10 children. According to Graham, shelter staff have been scrambling to find new arrangements, even opening their own homes.

Shelter officials say they are looking at every option available to help them reopen their doors to those in need.

“We're looking into filing a court injunction so we're going to go back, find the paperwork to validate it and then move forward from there," said Graham.