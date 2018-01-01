Man pronounced dead following incident at Whitetail Resort

MERCERSBURG, Pa. - Around 10 a.m. Sunday a middle-aged male skier was found unresponsive on a slope at Whitetail Ski Resort in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.

According to a press release, Whitetail Ski Patrol responded immediately to the incident and administered CPR on the man.

After being taken from the mountain, he was treated by a local EMS ambulance staff and later pronounced dead.

There is an ongoing investigation into what happened, but no further information is being released about the skier or the incident.