Man pronounced dead following incident at Whitetail Resort

MERCERSBURG, Pa. - Around 10 a.m. Sunday a middle-aged male skier was found unresponsive on a slope at Whitetail Ski Resort in Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. 

According to a press release, Whitetail Ski Patrol responded immediately to the incident and administered CPR on the man.

After being taken from the mountain, he was treated by a local EMS ambulance staff and later pronounced dead.

There is an ongoing investigation into what happened, but no further information is being released about the skier or the incident.

