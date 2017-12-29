WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - Washington County Commissioners have unanimously decided to allow residents to pre-pay next year's property taxes.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately. Those who are interested must pay at the county administration office or postmark their payment by Dec. 31. Only checks and money orders are accepted, and no refunds will be given. County administrators expect this to be a popular option in the county, and are expecting as many as 1000 people to participate.

“December is always a difficult time for us anyways, so now we have this pre-payment program on the table, as well. So, it is busy, but we fully expect we can accommodate the influx," said Todd Hershey, county treasurer.

Officials advise taxpayers to read the IRS advisory first to determine if pre-paying is right for their wallet.