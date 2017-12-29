Two cats with rabies were recently located in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - The Washington County Health Department is warning the public that recently two cats in Hagerstown were tested for rabies.

The Health Department says according to the Maryland State Laboratory, two cats were found in the 300 block of Belview Avenue and the 800 block of the Forest Drive neighborhood. The Health Department is actively investigating all known persons that have had contact with these cats.

The Health Department says if you live or visited this area between Dec.10- Dec. 25 and had contact with these cats, pleases contact the Washington County Health Department Communicable Disease Program at 240-313-3210 or the local emergency department.

The Health Department advises residents to not touch or pet stray or unfamiliar animals. Avoid sick animals and any that are acting in an unusual manner. It is important to vaccinate pets against rabies. If you are bitten, scratched or have contact with an animal you believe to be rabid, immediately wash the wound and seek medical attention.