Police are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run accident

By: BEJOY JOSEPH

Posted: Dec 29, 2017 02:01 PM EST

Updated: Dec 29, 2017 02:01 PM EST

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident in Garrett County.

Maryland State Police say around 3:15 a.m. Friday, Christopher Valencia from Florida was struck and killed near the Friendsville exit on Interstate 68. They say the striking vehicle, which might be a 2015 Mercedes Sprinter van, allegedly left the scene of the accident. They also say that vehicle should be missing a passenger side mirror and have damage to a side headlight.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mchenry Barrack.  

