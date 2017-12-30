Officials warn residents to watch out for dangerously cold temperatures

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - It's officially winter, and temperatures are dropping every day.

In Washington County, there have already been several cold weather emergencies

Emergency Medical Services Lieutenant Justin Ruppenthal says a normal body temperature should stay around 98 degrees, anything below 94 degrees could indicate hypothermia.

The man's life was saved, but Ruppenthal says we could see more cold weather emergency cases as the winter season rages on.

“Unfortunately [the homeless] can't get into the Reach Center or the Hope Center and they're forced to stay outside. We do get a lot of cold emergencies for that,” said Ruppenthal.

Ruppenthal says the elderly are also at risk due to the weather.

“If a patient has dementia or something, we had one actually a few days ago that just wandered out and got lost,” explained Ruppenthal.

With temperatures in the teens, it doesn't take that long before the cold sets in. Ruppenthal says with cold weather like this, only 15 or 20 minutes in the elements could cause problems.

Ruppenthal shares that if a cold weather emergency does happen, warming up slowly is the best way to avoid more damage and harm to the body.

“You don't want to rub any of the extremities like your hands. If they get real cold don't rub them. Don't put them up against any extreme heat. You want a slow warming,” he said.

For more information on cold weather shelters click here.